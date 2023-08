WILDLIFE CONSERVATION: Human-animal bonding is trending

Human-animal bonding especially in conserved areas or zoos is fast becoming an attractive tourism product. Animal-human bonding is a process where visitors get to meet the most feared animals such as lions and baby crocodiles up close. Officials at CTC conservation centre, are now planning to import more animal species that are deemed extinct in Uganda, to add to the basket of attractions. The centre hosts lions, impalas, snakes etcetera.