Why collaboration is crucial for revenue mobilisation in EAC

Uganda, Tanzania and Zanzibar revenue boards may have to revise the tax collection mechanisms to hit their targets according to the East African umbrella for Commissioner generals in the revenue collection. This is attributed to low digitalization systems that enable tax collectors automatically deduct tax and revenue on services in the digital transactions Now all east African revenue bodies have 90% success in collecting vat away from direct tax, the east African commissioner's generals were meeting at Serena kigo to draw strategies for effective tax mobilisation in the region. Ivan Walunyolo reports.