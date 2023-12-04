Voluntary retirement savings; using the mobile phone to attract more people

Now, out of Uganda’s estimated 20 million working population, only 3 million people are registered with retirement savings schemes. This large gap is where private players in the financial technology space are focusing their energies, with some already counting billions on their balance sheets. Zeno for instance has 44 billion shillings assets under management and experts are advising mobile technology indeed can be a game changer.