Uganda railways to start e- ticketing
Malaba authorities intercept trucks en-route to Kenya
Uganda to send 10 competitors to the East Africa Championship
National Boxing championships start tomorrow
Athletics trials called off due to Namboole renovation
Opposition MPs want Mao to explain terrorism comments
What version of Eric Mwesigwa’s torture story is true?
New platform unites women from different political backgrounds
Ministry of Health launches HIV self-testing kit
Blindness did not deter Luyombo from chasing his Law dream
Eritrean community to make it easier to invest in Uganda
KCCA queried over shs2.1bn for furniture
Government releases shs240bn more for PDM programme
YOGERA NAFFE :Ensonga eziruma ab’e Wobulenzi
AKASOOBO KU NSALO E MALABA :Mmotoka z’amafuta zeetuumye, gandirinnya ebbeeyi