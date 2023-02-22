URA destroys products without digital tax stamps

The Uganda Revenue Authority has destroyed 13,331 cartons of goods that did not conform to the Digital Tracking System. The products confiscated for noncompliance to Digital Tax Stamps requirements are kept in Nakawa for according to officials about six months, after which such goods are either auctioned or destroyed. The taxman has gazetted 13 products for digital tax stamps and they include beer, spirits, fruit and vegetable juice, soda, wine, mineral water, cement, sugar, cooking oil, fermented beverages, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and tobacco products. Betty Ndagire reports.