UNOC fuel imports: Energy minister pledges lower prices

Uganda’s Energy Minister, Ruth Nankabirwa, has announced that the country will begin placing orders for the first consignment of fuel and fuel products starting June 2024 through the newly contracted firm, Vitol Bahrain EC, which was recently awarded a five-year contract. She has pledged that Ugandans will be able to purchase petroleum products at lower prices. This comes as the country grapples with new tax proposals in the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2024, which could potentially increase pump prices to 7000 shillings per litre. She made these remarks at the inauguration of the new board of directors, chaired by former DFCU bank executive, Mathias Katamba.