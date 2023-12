UMEME to invest 130 billion shillings in the coming year

With about 16 months or one year and three months left on their concession, Umeme says it will continue investing in the power distribution network until the end of the concession. This comes on the back of increased returns on investment for the company as electricity demand rises. We spoke to MD Umeme Celestino Babungi on the sidelines of a tour of the 16 billion new substations under construction in Buikwe.