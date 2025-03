UMEME closure leaves hundreds unemployed as UEDCL takes over

After 20 years of distributing power in Uganda and connecting villages, a cabinet decision in 2022 put a stop to the operations of UMEME. As they pack to leave, a trail of unemployment cases remains, with hundreds of employees revealed to not be absorbed into UMEME's successor, UEDCL. Energy and Minerals Minister Ruth Nankabirwa says some positions have been rendered redundant.