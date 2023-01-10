Ugandan trade delegation visits Djibouti

A 50 man delegation headed by the ambassador of Uganda to Ethiopia Rebecca Anuge Otengo visited the Djibouti international free trade zone, on a mission seeking to enhance trade and facilitate the movement of cargo between Uganda and Djibouti. The traders were welcome by The president of the chamber of commerce, urged both countries to focus on boosting inter African trade within the Africa continental free trade area. The Chairman of Djibouti Ports and Free Zones authority pledged to ease the processing of Ugandan cargo through the country's Ports and Free Zones without any obstacles.