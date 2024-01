Ugandan Shilling faces depreciation challenges in 2023

The Ugandan shilling, resilient amid a turbulent global economy, experienced a depreciation of less than 1% in 2023. Nevertheless, observers analyzing various factors anticipate increased pressures on the local currency, foreseeing further depreciation. The current exchange rates are already reaching levels forecasted earlier in 2023 by market analysts at 3800. Rachel Nabisubi reports.