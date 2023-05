Ugandan companies urged to tap into UN procurement opportunities

The United Nations regional service centre at Entebbe has a procurement bill of five billion dollars, with Uganda only supplying 33 million dollars or just 0.6% locally, however, Ugandan companies are yet to fully tap into this opportunity, as it was revealed during a United Nations meeting of existing and prospective suppliers. Top of the agenda was a focus on scaling up the number of local contractors from the current 6000.