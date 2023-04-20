Ugandan companies transport first oil rig, urging more partnerships for economic benefit

That the first oil rig for the development stage of the oil and gas sector was transported by Ugandan companies in a consortium, a demonstration of the overriding need for more companies to form partnerships. The Petroleum Authority of Uganda is urging local enterprises to take the same approach, to attract more petrol dollars into the Ugandan economy. This was during a sector meeting at the Uganda Industrial Research Institute.