Uganda urged to ramp up reforms for IMF funds

The Government of Uganda must ramp up fiscal reforms to access the full Special Drawing Rights of a total of $870 million by June 2024 from the International Monetary Fund. The set conditions include the adequacy of international reserves, repayment of fixed-income assets, and improvement of tax collection. Financial market analysts also say this new line of credit is good news for the central bank's reserve buildup. Last week, the IMF released $120 million (over UGX 468 billion) to Uganda.