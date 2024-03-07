Uganda to receive $120 million IMF disbursement

Uganda will start accessing a total of $120 million under the IMF's Extended Credit Facility (ECF) window after the completion of a fifth review, officials announced today. Uganda's credit facility, worth about $1 billion, was approved in 2021, and with this round of disbursement, it will have drawn about $850 million. Growth, according to the central bank, is projected at 6% in FY 2023/24 and could accelerate to 7% in FY 2024/25 in the medium term.