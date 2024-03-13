Uganda's smartphone ownership lags despite tech investments

The ownership of smartphones in Uganda is still below average compared to regional peers, despite significant investments in numerous technologies by players in the telecom industry. This state of affairs is a concern for the head of the Uganda Communications Commission, Nyombi Thembo, who says it's slowing the usage of innovations and digital technologies for economic growth. Meanwhile, the UCC has assumed the chairmanship of the African Advanced Telecom Institute Governing Council, which is spearheading ICT development in Sub-Saharan Africa.