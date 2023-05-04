Uganda's renewable energy deployment hindered by policy complications, infrastructure challenges

The full deployment and usage of renewable energy technologies in Uganda is being held back by what industry stakeholders have termed, policy complications, inadequate infrastructure and grids and other problems such as limited access to private and foreign financing. This state of affairs has now prompted the government to prepare a road map, that will seek quick solutions to this problem. These revelations were made today at a meeting of solar industry captains. Joyce Aheebwa reports.