Uganda's oil production on track for 2025-2026, says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija asserts that Uganda's commercial oil production plans are on schedule, emphasizing that the project is an emergency for the government. During his tour of the Kingfisher oil field, he reaffirmed the expectation of the first oil from 2025 to 2026. Petroleum Authority officials indicated that the construction of infrastructure for processing liquefied petroleum gas will be undertaken by oil companies.