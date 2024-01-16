Uganda's NSSF showcases real estate potential at NAM conference

Ugandan institutions showcased their prowess to international audiences during the Non-Aligned Movement Conference Business Forum, with one standout being the National Social Security Fund. The provident fund is actively engaging international investors, emphasizing the vast opportunities within the real estate sector. The government anticipates a significant return on investment from the estimated 60 billion shillings allocated for summit preparations. Ismail Ladu provides further insights.