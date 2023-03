Uganda’s headline inflation drops to 9.2%

Uganda’s headline inflation rate dropped to 9.2 per cent in February, down from 10.4 per cent registered in January. This was largely attributed to a decline in commodity prices especially food and fuel according to UBOS officials. This is the first time Uganda is registering single-digit inflation, after registering double digits since September 2022, when it rose to 10 and 10.7 per cent in October 2022 respectively.