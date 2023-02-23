Uganda's debt to peak at 53.1%

Economists are warning the government on continued domestic borrowing saying it’s a costly venture according to Jibran Qureishi, the Head of Africa regions, Economic research at Standard Bank group. Uganda's public debt currently stands at 80 trillion shillings and the finance ministry indicates, it is projected to peak at 53.1% in June 2023 and decline to below 50% by the Financial Year 2025-2026. Domestic debt interest payments account for the lion's share at 80% of total interest payments and continue to be in breach of the 12.5% threshold of revenues, reflecting liquidity pressures on the domestic revenues to finance the domestic debt liabilities, at the expense of other priority budgetary items. Racheal Nabisubi reports.