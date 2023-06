Uganda Railways Corporation revamps Namanve terminal for Kampala-Namanve route

The Uganda Railways Corporation will soon complete refurbishment of the meter gauge railway terminal at Namanve, as it moves to reopen the Kampala-Namanve route. The 25 million Euro project will also turn Namanve into a major passenger traffic terminal and will allow people to park their cars and hop onto the train to the city and vice versa.