Uganda on terrorism financing list

At a 40% compliance rate for revealing the true owners of companies on the company registry, hosted by the Uganda Registration Services Bureau, Uganda must attain an 80% compliance rate, in order to be removed from the financial action task force grey list. The grey list includes countries that have been placed under enhanced monitoring for their measures to counter the financing of serious crimes. If Uganda not removed, the listing could have considerable negative effects on the country’s economy, including discouraging investment.