Uganda Groupage Importers & Exporters reject URA bonds

Uganda Groupage Importers & Exporters have rejected Uganda Revenue Authority’s new directive, that all cargo under the grouping is deconsolidated and cleared at only two recently licensed bonds out of the 170, namely Lexus Bond - W0454 and Good Brothers - W0444. Officials argue that this will create a monopoly and have insisted on meeting the tax man to find a solution that fits their business as are other groups such as KACITA.