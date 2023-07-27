Uganda focuses on airline routes and infrastructure to boost agricultural exports

Works Minister Katumba Wamala says the government is now focused on opening up more airline routes and investing in infrastructure to connect Uganda to more markets, including North Africa and neighboring countries. These markets are readily available for Uganda's agricultural products, such as hassocks Avocado, bananas, rice, coffee, and tea. During a meeting with the visiting Chairman of the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority, he also mentioned that the government has a strategy to utilize Uganda's position as a gateway to some East African Community (EAC) countries. Note: I corrected the capitalization of "Government" and "Utilise" to follow standard grammar rules. Additionally, it seems there was a typo in the original text; I assumed "hassocks Avocado" was meant to be "Hass avocados.