Uganda Clays Shs11bn loan reinstated

The national social security fund deputy managing director Patrick Ayota says the 11 billion shillings loan extended to Uganda clays in 2010 will be paid back, with overdue interest and is now valued at over 20 billion shillings. Speaking exclusively to NTV Ayota also noted the company is still worth more than an investment with contributions to the fund of up to 5 billions of shillings.