Uganda Airlines launches new Abuja route

Works and Transport Minister Fred Byamukama has presided over the launch of Uganda Airlines' new route to the Nigerian capital, Abuja, which he says will bring economic benefits for both Uganda and Nigeria. Officials at the launch expressed optimism that opening such routes will speed up connectivity on the continent and the implementation of the AfCFTA. Flights to Abuja will be available on Thursdays and Sundays, on the Airbus A330-800neo aircraft.