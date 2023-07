UCC approves MTN's roll-out of 5G spectrum, signals investment growth

Uganda Communication Commission has approved the roll-out by telecom giant MTN usage of the 5G spectrum, which launches the publicly listed company into more investment. The firm will however have to find a solution to the very low usability or even access of 5 G-enabled phones and may have to use its technologies to deploy a better network. Joyce Aheebwa has more.