UAE tips Uganda as best destination in EAC

Uganda has won the awards for best investment destination in East Africa, at the just concluded global investors awarding ceremony in Abu Dhabi last evening. The Uganda Investment Authority received a gold award on behalf of government, for attracting the best investment project in 2022 during the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2023 in Abu Dhabi a leading platform for investors in the world- where more than 170 countries are taking part in exhibitions and lobbying investments.