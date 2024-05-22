Treasury urges cooperative alliance to revive bank

The Permanent Secretary to the Treasury, Geraldine Bbusurwa Saali, has urged the Guano Cooperative Alliance to rally its members to find financing for the revival of the cooperative bank that was closed down in the '90s by the central bank, over alleged insolvency. According to information on its website, the Uganda Cooperative Alliance indicates its target is to raise $1.5 million from partnerships. As of February 2020, the cooperative movement in Uganda comprised 21,346 registered cooperative societies with an estimated 5.6 million members.