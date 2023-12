Travel Trade: Uganda tour operators eye global markets

In 2023, Uganda, along with many other countries, marked a return to tourism recovery, with the number of visitors to national parks approaching 400,000 due to intense marketing campaigns. Matilda Iremera, the Chief Executive of the Uganda Tour Operators Association, states that in 2024, the focus will be on increasing the country’s visibility in markets such as North America and other countries around the Pacific and Indian Ocean.