Tower company secures $40M for Uganda Network expansion

During the EU-Uganda Business Forum today, it was announced that the Tower Company of Africa Uganda has secured US$40 million in long-term financing from European development finance partners, including the European Investment Bank, the Development Bank of Austria (OeEB), and the Belgian Investment Company for Developing countries. This funding will support new investments aimed at significantly improving mobile phone network coverage in rural areas of Uganda, unlocking digital empowerment and economic advancement.