TOURISM RECOVERY : More optimism for 2023

Can Uganda's tourism recovery hit the targeted one million visitors for 2023? That is the optimism of the sector regulator, the Uganda Tourism Board. According to UTB, the 2022 recovery was greatly undercut by the emergence of the Ebola virus and then geopolitical tensions which caused global inflation, that hit incomes. the question is what will the CNN travel endorsement for Uganda as a destination of choice change? Well, expectations are on the brighter side for the UTB.