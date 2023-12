Top 100 Gala; two firms graduate to middle size

Pinnacle Security company and Birya Fruit Processing are now playing in the medium-sized companies space, joining firms boasting an annual gross turnover above 25 billion shillings. The local companies were announced during the annual Top 100 SMEs gala, which capped this year's SME survey. The survey is sponsored by Nation Media Group, DFCU Bank, KPMG, and partners.