The revival of Djibouti Kampala route

The chairman of Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority Aboubaker Omar Hadi has urged the government of Uganda and other members of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa, to speed up the implementation of the transportation and road upgrading studies for the Djibouti-Addis-Ababa-Juba-Kampala corridor. He met state trade Minister David Bahati and works minister Gen. Katumaba Wamala in Kampala.