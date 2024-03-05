THE MANUFACTURERS LOBBY: Is it still as strong as it was?

The leadership of the Manufacturers Association and the budget policy advocates have raised a red flag on some fiscal policies, saying they are counterproductive to the manufacturing sector, adding that they are making doing business even more cumbersome in hard economic times. State minister for trade David Bahati while attending today’s pre-budget dialogue admitted that there are some bottlenecks and that the government would be willing to get them out of the way.