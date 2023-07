THE LINK: New law to catch defaulters

While Credit reference bureaus were mainly used by commercial banks, the new law governing the business will allow other users like Saccos, utility companies and landlords to avail the credit profile of their clients. For those who pay their dues, it's a cause for celebration while for defaulters, its spells doom. We speak to Leilah Nagujja from the Uganda Bankers' Association CRB committee.