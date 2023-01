THE LINK: Making business decisions for 2023

There is little to celebrate let alone be optimistic about for 2023, as the economic turbulence of 2022 has so far crossed into 2023. With global forecasts pointing to any relief not coming before 2024, how will businesses navigate 2023? The decisions especially SMEs make will make or break them. On the Link tonight we speak to financial analyst Stephen Kaboyo on what to avoid in 2023.