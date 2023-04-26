TAX IMPACTING PENSIONS GROWTH:Reforms urgently needed

The chief executive officer of the capital markets authority Keith Kalyegira is advising the legislature to fast track reforms in the pension sector, also saying Uganda’s prohibitive tax system and regulations is locking out billions in private and venture capital investment in billions of shillings, with Uganda now falling behind regional peers. He was speaking at the alternative investments conference 2023 themed “unlock capital transform local markets.