TASO's procurement budget: 11 BN shillings for service providers

The Aids Support Organisation (TASO) has disclosed an 11 billion shillings budget for Ugandan Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) interested in supplying goods and services to the organization. Among the high-demand services are hotel and hospitality. This announcement was made during a suppliers' meeting, where officials urged more Ugandan companies to actively participate in these competitive health sector contracts. Betty Ndagire has the details.