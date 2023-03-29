Stanbic Bank emphatically defies Covid effects

Stanbic Bank Uganda reported a 37.5% jump in pretax profit for last year, boosted by a surge in customer deposits and credit, according to the bank's financials released today. The bank, a unit of South Africa's Standard Bank Group and Uganda's largest bank by assets, earned 483 billion shillings in profits before tax, as compared with 351.2 billion shillings in the previous year. Shareholders could walk home with some 235 billion shillings in a proposed dividend payout, this amount up from 370% year on year.