Stanbic analysts concerned over low liquidity in African stock markets

Capital markets analysts at Stanbic Bank have expressed concerns about the low liquidity levels characterized by low trading volumes in most of the continent's stock markets. In this region, the markets are primarily dominated by domestic institutional and private investors, which include banks (many of which are poorly functioning, state-owned, and shielded from external competition), insurance companies, and pension funds. During a CEO session to commemorate World Investment Week, questions were raised about whether the Western model of stock markets can effectively align with Africa's unique circumstances.