Stakeholders urge climate-smart farming amid Uganda's heatwave crisis

Stakeholders in the water supply sector are urging smallholder farmers to adopt climate-smart technologies as a sustainable means of mitigating the rapidly worsening weather conditions. This comes in the wake of a harsh heatwave that has ravaged Uganda, leaving a trail of devastation, wrecked crops, and dried wells, with livelihoods under threat. At an exhibition of water and farming machinery of the new generation, officials also called for the abandonment of rain-fed farming, which is becoming more unpredictable due to global warming. Malcolm Musime reports.