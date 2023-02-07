South Africa to host Uganda Trade and Investment Summit in Pretoria

The South African envoy to Ugnda Lulama M. T Xingwana has called for partnerships in building reliable infrastructure, to support key sectors of the economy such as tourism as a key driver in boosting the country’s attractiveness. This is as Uganda and South Africa prepare to host back-to-back business summits, with the first to be held in South Africa, this month. Uganda has seen a steady rise in the volume of exports to South Africa worth 27.34m dollars FY2021//22.