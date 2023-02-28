Smart poles capable of transmitting 5G launched

Users of 5G-compatible electronic devices will soon start enjoying a 5G experience while doing business, this has been marked by a launch today of fifth-generation smart poles, that will enable businesses and individuals to access seamless communications. The deployment of this technology should help bring down the cost of communication according to officials, often prohibitive to doing business and add that the infrastructure has come to solve poor network issues and connect devices at very high speeds.