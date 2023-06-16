Ship-Assembly Plant Petitions Finance Ministry for tax waiver to boost ship manufacturing capacity

The ten million dollars ship-assembly plant Eco-Marine based in Entebbe has petitioned the Finance Ministry for a tax waiver on equipment used to make ships to enable it to raise its capacity to manufacture ships for export and local demand. The company’s Chief Executives made the revelations as they met the State Minister for Finance, Amos Lugoloobi, in Entebbe. Ivan Walunyolo was there and now reports.