Reviving cooperative bank steering committee constituted

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives and Uganda Cooperative Alliance, have a one foot into the process to revive the defunct cooperative bank. This after a 14-member committee with representatives from seven institutions has been constituted today in Kampala, by the line cabinet Minster, Henry Mwebesa. The institutions with each being represented by two members include; Uganda Co-operative Alliance Ltd (UCA), Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Walimu Cooperative Union, and Wazalendo SACCO and other saccos.