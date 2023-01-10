REVENUE MOBILISATION: Government to cut tax expenditures

The government has now started looking at a reduction of tax incentives as a way to help grow the revenue collected. According to the finance ministry, this is part of efforts to grow tax collection by 0.5% of GDP annually. Moses Kaggwa, the Director in charge of Economic Affairs, growing losses in taxes expenditure are now pushing the government to rethink its position on these policies regarding value addition, jobs and export promotion among others. Racheal Nabisubi reports