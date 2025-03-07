Rental properties under scrutiny on standards

The CEO of National Housing and Construction, Kenneth Kaijuka, is calling on the government agency responsible for urban planning and housing to streamline land use and empower local authorities to properly zone areas and regulate housing developments. NTV Business reporter Rona Nahabwe delves into the state of affairs in the real estate sector, where some rental properties, for instance, are not worth their value for money. According to the Real Estate Institute of Uganda, Kampala has experienced significant developments in the property sector and infrastructure, consequently stimulating demand for housing.