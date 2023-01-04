RAILWAYS TRANSPORT : URC : Rehabilitated line to be complete by February, 2023

The Uganda railway corporation and the contractor China road and bridge corporation says rehabilitation of the old meter gauge line is nearly complete at 95%, from Mukono, Tororo and Malaba. Lenon Sengendo the senior public relations and communications officer, Uganda railways, says works done include drainage improvement, waterworks, steel bridges, railway track works and refurbishment of existing rail track material and installments.