Private sector turns to self policing

The Uganda Grain Council has hailed the newly created grain code of conduct as a turning point for the sector, which has for long been plagued by poor food health and handling standards. Speaking on the sidelines of the launch and handover of the document, Hamfrey Mutaasa, the chief technical adviser, grain council, also said that, besides ensuring the good quality of grain, the rules are meant to raise awareness, ease monitoring, and enforcement of compliance with maize quality standards at the district level and by bulk buyers, including exporters.